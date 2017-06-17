Transcript for Trump family makes first trip to Camp David

We want to turn to the white house. The first family making their first trip to camp David. Tonight it is president trump's personal vacation home mar-a-lago that is in the spotlight. A new financial report shows the club took in millions in profits and that's not all. ABC's David Wright has more on the president's booming business. Reporter: Today the first family boarded marine one, headed for camp David. It's president trump's first visit to the rustic cabin in Maryland, where so many previous presidents have enjoyed quiet weekends away. Until now trump has preferred to visit his own properties instead. According to a new 98 page financial disclosure they're enjoying a banner year. Revenues at trump's mar-a-lago club up 25 percent over last year's report. After doubling membership fees after he took office, now $200,000 a year. The club took in more than $37 million. Trump's bedminster golf course brought in nearly $20 million. His new D.C. Hotel operating in a building owned by the federal government has brought in nearly $20 million since it opened last September. All tolled, trump lists assets worth $1.4 billion. The president must be eager getting away from the clammer surrounding the investigation into Russian meddling in the November election. Today the associated press sites. Unnamed "Advisors and confidants" who describe the president yelling at TV sets in the white house, "Insisting he's the target of a conspiracy to discredit, and potentially end, his presidency." Some of that aimed at special counsel Bob Mueller and deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein, the man who appointed Mueller to lead the Russia investigation. If president trump ordered you to fire the special counsel, what would you do? Senator I'm not going to follow any orders unless lawful and appropriate. Reporter: The president and the president's men lawyering up. Even his long time lawyer hired a lawyer. One member of the cabinet says the investigation should run its course. I would give him the chance to see if he could do that because if there's nothing there he's not going to find anything anyway. David, we know the president has added a new lawyer to his team, John dowd. He has quite a record. Reporter: This guy is a heavy hitter among his many high profile clients he defended John McCain and as a lawyer for major league baseball. Got Pete rose banned for life. David, thank you. Tomorrow much more on ABC's "This week" when Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with newt Gingrich and the leading Democrat on the house intelligence committee Adam Schiff.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.