Transcript for Trump: Government shutdown is 'up to the Democrats'

We turn next to the countdown to a possible government shutdown tomorrow. Republicans trying to pass a temporary measure to keep the lights on, but has the president undermined the effort? President trump sending mixed messages himself. Democrats have demanded a deal on dreamers must be apart of any plan to avert the shutdown. And who will pay the political price if this shutdown happens? ABC's Mary Bruce, back up on the hill tonight. Reporter: Just@ over 24 hours to go, no solution in sight and the president says a government shutdown is possible. It could happen. We'll see what happens. It's up to the Democrats. Reporter: But it was the president this morning who seemed to upend his own party's strategy to keep the government open. Hoping to get Democrats onboard with a short-term funding fix, Republicans are pushing a plan that also extends the children's health insurance program, known as c.h.I.tp., for six years. But trump seemed to contradict that plan with this tweet, "Chip should be part of a long term solution, not a 30-day or short-term extension." I couldn't figure out what he meant by his tweet. Reporter: For the second time in two weeks, house speaker Paul Ryan found himself on the phone with the president explaining the party's position. Are you confident the president understands the proposal that's actually on the table here? I think he does now. Reporter: The white house then releasing a statement saying the president supports the GOP plan. But Democrats aren't sold. Ts is like giving you a bowl of doggie doo, put a cherry on top and call it a chocolate sundae. Reporter: Democrats are demanding any spending deal include action to protect dreamers, those 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. As children. There is a bipartisan proposal on the table, but the president has rejected it. Are you confident that you're clear that -- on what the president would and would not support? The president is clearly giving legislators room to negotiate, but he wants a balanced deal. Reporter: And negotiations now continue. Republican Lindsey graham today with this message to the president. You need to be a street fighter in many ways to clean up Washington, but you also need to be the president of all of us. There's a time to fight and there's a time to deal. It is now time to deal. The senator talking to the president through television, which he often does. Mary Bruce live on the hill tonight. And Mary, Republicans are pushing but senate Democrats say they have enough votes to force a government shutdown unless they can make a deal on the dreamers here? Reporter: David, house Republicans are hoping they have the votes to pass this funding bill tonight. They want to turn up the pressure on senate Democrats, daring them to shut down the government. But I'm told senate Democrats are standing firm. Without a deal on dreamers, they will not support this temporary bill to keep the government open. David? All right, Mary Bruce, a long

