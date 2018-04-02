Transcript for Trump reignites his feud with NFL players protesting police brutality and racial inequality

And in Minneapolis, the super bowl got under way with the usual ritual of the playing of the national anthem. And every player from both teams was standing as it played out. Hours earlier, president trump reignited that controversy, with a statement seemingly calling for every player to stand. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: The president putting out this statement. Calling attention to service members who aren't able to watch tonight's game. ??? Oh say can you see ??? Reporter: It's been the most politicly charged season in NFL history. At the center of the controversy, players kneeling during the national anthem. The president throughout the season has been critical of You say, get that son of a -- off the field right now. He's fired. He's fired! Reporter: It started with former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem. A silent protest of police brutality and racial inequality. And grew with other players across the league joining the movement by taking a knee, tonight, protesters for black lives matter marching around the stadium ahead of the game, shutting down the light rail. Police officers forced to move them from the tracks. Players kneeling had appeared to die down in recent weeks after a series of meetings with the NFL, and some players. The president's comments tonight appearing to be a nonfactor tonight. Tom?

