Transcript for Trump Inauguration Celebration is Coming up Short on Talent

Meantime, a number of celebrities say they will not be performing at trump's inauguration. Top talent refusing to perform for the president-elect. The rockettes booked for the festivities, much to the chagrin of some of the dancers. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: The radio city rockettes are not exactly in lock step over performing for Donald Trump's inaugural. One of the dancers posted on Instagram she's embarrassed and disappointed. But, after warning the rockettes that boycotting the event could cost them their jobs, their manager reportedly relented, insisting the gig is voluntary. Even though Donald Trump has spent his adult life cozying up to celebrities, plenty of big names say they're turning him down. Among them, Elton John, Garth brooks, Andrea bocelli and even -- ??? I want to rock and roll all night ??? Reporter: Even the rock band kiss. This week trump tweeted as though the whole thing doesn't bother him, "The so-called a-list celebrities are all wanting tickets to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, nothing. I want the people!" ??? Hallelujah, hallelujah ??? with a month to go before inauguration day, at least two acts booked and confirmed. The Mormon tabernacle choir and a 16-year-old former contestant on ""America's got talent," Jackie Evancho. The whole thing now fodder for jokes on "Snl." I've put together a list of people who have agreed to perform at your inauguration. So many great names here, really. I love them both. Reporter: Alec Baldwin tweeted he's willing to step in provided he can choose the song. ??? Highway to hell ??? his pick, "Highway to hell." David Wright, ABC news, new York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.