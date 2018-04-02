Transcript for Trump insists the released GOP memo vindicates him in the Russia investigation

enough about the first responders. Matthew Cheeseman, one of the passengers on that train. We move on to the heated controversy on the memo, president trump claiming it's a total vindication. Calling the FBI's behavior disgraceful. The president's family and strongest supporters backing up that claim. But tonight, not all Republicans agree, including one of the congressmen who helped write the memo. Here's David Wright. Reporter: The president insists the newly released GOP memo "Totally vindicates" trump in the Russia probe, but many Republicans on the house intelligence committee don't agree. I don't. I don't agree with some of my colleagues. I actually don't think it has any impact on the Russia probe, and I was pretty intricately involved in the drafting of it. It would be a mistake for anyone to suggest that the special counsel shouldn't complete his work. Reporter: Republicans now defend the release of that memo by saying it exposed a problem with the FISA warrant process, the safeguards designed to protect American citizens from government eavesdropping. I mean, there is a little bit of sweet revenge in it for me, and certainly probably for the family in the sense that if they wouldn't have done this, this stuff would be going on. Reporter: From the president's son -- They weaponized the FBI and the doj to attack the duly elected president of the united States. Reporter: -- To the California congressman who wrote the GOP memo. I think the American people understand that the FBI should not go to secret courts using information that was paid for by the Democrats to open up investigations and get warrants on people of the other political party. That's the type of stuff that happens in banana republics. Reporter: But just three weeks ago, these same lawmakers all voted to reauthorize the FISA program, rejecting a bipartisan package of new privacy safeguards. Congress passed the bill overwhelmingly, and the president signed it. Democrats say president trump cannot use this issue as a pretext to fire the deputy attorney general or the special counsel. This would be an extreme event, and one that I say with some caution could create a constitutional crisis in this country. No one, including the president, is above the law. David, president trump heads back to Washington, and is now facing the challenge of a government shutdown? Just weeks after the last one. Reporter: That's right, the stopgap funding measure keeps the government afloat until February 8th. That's this Thursday. If the two parties are unable to come up with a compromise, we could be facing another government shutdown. Tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.