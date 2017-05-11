Trump kicks off 13-day trip in Asia

The president is taking to the golf course with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a growing shadow arises at home over the Russia investigation.
3:15 | 11/05/17

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

