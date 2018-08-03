Transcript for Trump praises Florida lawmakers for passing new gun and safety bill

parkland, calls made during the attack from parents and 911 operates. You can hear the parents talking with their children, and it comes as Florida lawmakers pass a new gun law. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo tonight. Reporter: Tonight, for the first time, the 911 calls. Parents dialing just as they learned there was a shooting at school. She says she's behind the desk right now but the shots were close. I mean, hopefully she's gonna text back right away. The shots were close to her? Yes. Reporter: In one call, you can hear a mother talking to her child, inside that school. I love you, I love you, it's going to be fine. Can you hide somewhere? Can you play dead? If he shoots you need to play dead. If he shoots, play dead. Reporter: One call apparently coming from inside Stoneman Douglas. The caller speaking in hushed tones. Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school is being shot up. Is being shot up? Are you at the school? I can't hear you, are you at the school? Reporter: Tonight, the Broward sheriff also releasing new police transmissions. I hear shots fired by the football field. Shots fired by the football field. Reporter: And a new time line. Deputy Scott Peterson who they say took no action while the shooting unfolded. It took 11 minutes and 15 seconds to enter the building. President trump today, praising the Florida legislature for passing a new gun and safety bill. It was somewhat surprising to people because they didn't go in thinking about that, but I guess they liked what I said. Governor Scott will be meeting with the victims' families on Friday. Any indication if he'll sign the bill? Reporter: The governor says he wants to meet with those families first saying he is going to take his time and review the bill. He has 15 days to sign it. David? Victor Oquendo from Florida again tonight. Thank you, Victor.

