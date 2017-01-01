Transcript for Trump Promises to Reveal More Details Regarding Allegations That Russia Hacked the Election

it's a target, a symbol of secular decadence that makes it attractive to jihadi terrorists. Thank you. And back here at home, the president-elect and wife Melania celebrating at mar-a-lago, before returning to New York today. Trump vowing to share new details about the hacks in the coming days. He also said if Americans want to protect themselves from cyber attacks, they should use a courier, not a computer. Mary Bruce is at the white house. Reporter: Tonight, Donald Trump is ringing in the new year with new pushback. I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be somebody else. Reporter: The president-elect at his new year's eve bash in Florida, still doubting U.S. Intelligence and questioning if Russia interfered in the election. I want them to be sure. I think it's unfair if they don't know. Reporter: But 17 U.S. Intelligence agencies concluded Russia was behind the hacking. Now trump suggests there's more to it. I also know things that other people don't know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation. Reporter: Trump will be briefed by leaders of the intelligence community next week and is promising more details. What do you know that other people don't know? You'll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday. Reporter: The top Democrat on the house intelligence committee tells our Jonathan Karl the evidence is ironclad. It's very solid. It's indeed overwhelming. If he's going to have any credibility as president, he needs to stop talking this way. Reporter: President Obama has already retaliated, including closing two lavish diplomatic retreats and evicting dozens of Russian diplomats from the U.S. That plane now Moscow bound. Trump's team is questioning the white house's motivation. So there is a question about whether there's a political retribution here versus a diplomatic response. Reporter: But even some Republicans want more punishment. We will be working for much tougher sanctions against Russia. They attacked the United States of America. The hacking was an attack. Reporter: Trump says the only way for sure to protect from cyber attacks -- If you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old fashioned way. Because I'll tell you what, no computer is safe. Reporter: Tonight, dhs is weighing in on new concerns the Russians may have targeted the American electrical system. A code linked to the Russians was found on a laptop associated with the electrical company. Dhs says there are no signs that the hackers penetrated the power grid itself. Mary, thank you. To Texas now, where authorities are investigating a

