Transcript for Trump removes Steve Bannon from the National Security Council

Steve Bannon has now been removed from the national security council. What's behind the move? Here's ABC's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: At the white house today, a staff shakeup. President trump, reversing his controversial decision to put his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, on the national security council. Bannon's presence on the council drew harsh criticism, a lightning rod, his right-wing views on nationalism and Islam no secret. It's pretty dark here in Europe right now, but there's something actually much darker and that is Islam. Reporter: When trump added Bannon to the committee, he also excluded key military and intelligence officials and was accused of favoring politics over national security experience. Today's restructuring largely due to the growing influence of national security adviser general hr Mcmaster, who took on the job after Michael Flynn was fired after just 24 days. The military and intelligence leaders initially excluded, now restored to their permanent seats on the council. Vice president Mike pence saying today, "This is just a natural evolution to ensure the national security council is organized in a way that best serves the president in resolving and making those difficult decisions." White house officials say Mcmaster and Bannon, white house officials say, share the same philosophy and vision and there was no longer a need for Bannon on the council. They say Bannon has not been demoted. As this news was breaking, the president in the oval office with "The New York Times," talking about what he called "One of the big stories of our time." It involves president Obama's national security adviser Susan rice and her acknowledgement that she asked to know the identities of Americans picked up by surveillance, a process known as unmasking. Sources telling ABC news that in some cases they were the names of trump campaign and transition officials, caught up in surveillance as the intelligence community investigated Russia's election meddling. Rice denied leaking any names. I leaked nothing to nobody and never have and never would. And rice says she simply needed to know those names in order to understand the significance of the intelligence reports she was reading. We can't be passive consumers of this information and not and do our jobs effectively to protect the American people. Reporter: But today asked by "The New York Times" if rice committed a crime, president trump said quote "Do I think? Yes, I think." So far, there is no evidence of a crime and Democrats say this is all a distraction from the investigation into whether team trump colluded with the Russians. My impression is, I wouldn't be surprised after all of this is said and done, that some people end up in jail. Cecilia Vega with us live from the white house. President trump has now accused president Obama of wiretapping him. As you just reported there, he just said that Susan rice may have committed a crime. What she's said tonight. She said I'm not going to dignify it with a comment. They have questions for rice and they'd like her to testify before their panels. We turn now to another fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.