Transcript for Trump returns to the White House after the holidays with tweets

tonight to the political storm brewing in Washington. The president back at the white house today and back to Twitter, taking aim at his own justice department, tweeting about the, quote, deep state. And so, we asked tonight, does the president really believe there is a shadow government out to get him? ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega beginning another year at the white house. Reporter: President trump kicked off 2018 with a tweet storm today, attacking his own justice department as a deep state secretly working to undermine his presidency. He also lashed out at Hillary Clinton's abedin, suggesting she should be punished for her handling of certain government elaines. The president betweening, jail. Deep state justice department must final ly act. Also on Comey and others. What did the president mean when he said the deep state justice department? And does this administration believe that the deep state is a real thing, that there is this shadow government out there actively plotting to sabotage him? Ah, look. The president finds some of those actions very disturbing and he thinks that we need to make sure if there is an issue, that it's looked at. Reporter: Does he believe the entire justice department and its more than 100,000 employees are part of this deep state? Obviously, he doesn't believe the entire justice department is part of that. Reporter: The president stoking the conspiracy theory of a shadow deep state as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian collusion closes in on his inner circle. And he has been publicly encouraging the justice department to investigate the Clintons and some of his other political enemies. The department's inspector general now investigating the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail probe. The president tells "The new York Times" he's, quote, uninvolved with that investigation, but he adds, I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the justice department. So, let's get to Cecilia Vega, live at the white house tonight. And Cecilia, another presidential tweet getting a lot of attention today, the president tweets, quote, since taking office, I have been very strict on commercial aviation. Good news, it was just reported that there were zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record. And Cecilia, a lot of folks today seeming like the president was taking credit for the lack of plane crashes. Reporter: Yeah, David, and we did the fact check. An American carrier hasn't had a fatal plane crash in nearly nine years. This zero deaths figure isn't related to his own policies. As for that claim of being strict on commercial aviation, he did endorse privatizing air traffic control, but David, that idea fell flat. David? Cecilia, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.