Transcript for Trump takes to Twitter, calling Oprah Winfrey 'insecure'

There was one more tweet from the president making headlines today. The one he sent not long before midnight last night. It was about Oprah, calling her insecure. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Late last night, just minutes before midnight, president trump taking to Twitter to slam Oprah. "Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on "60 minutes." Polls are showing that respect for the United States is eroding around the world. Reporter: The former talk show host sitting down with a group of Michigan voters. But trump did not approve, tweeting, "The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others." Speculation swirled that Oprah was considering a run for president in 2020 after this speech at the golden globes. That a new day is on the horizon! Reporter: When asked if he could beat her? Yeah -- Oprah would be a lot of fun. Reporter: But Oprah recently put the rumors to bed. It's just not in my spirit. It's not my DNA. Reporter: It was actually on Oprah's show in 1988 when she asked trump if he would ever run for president. I just don't think I have the inclination to do it. I love what I'm doing, I really like it, I -- It also doesn't pay as well. No it doesn't. Reporter: Now, she's the one taking a pass, even as the president continues to tweet. Linsey Davis here with us tonight. And president trump now calling Oprah insecure, as you pointed out, but in the past, he had high praise for her. Joked at one point, maybe he wasn't joking, saying he would like her as a running mate. Reporter: That's right. In 1999, when he was considering a run, he told Larry king that Oprah would be his first choice for a running mate. He saw, quote, she's popular, she's brilliant. She's a wonderful woman. She would be sort of like me. Oprah recently said, no interesting? Reporter: Not happening. Linsey, thank you. The winter olympics in south Korea tonight. The team usa women's hockey team

