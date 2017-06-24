Transcript for Trump turns from health care fight to fault Obama for Russia hack

on his own party. This, as a growing number of Republican senators say they have strong reservations, is the bill now on life support? The president appears to have changed course on Russian meddling in the U.S. Election. ABC's David Wright starts us off from the white house. Reporter: Tonight, the white house is gearing up for another round in the fight to repeal Obamacare. A pro-trump pac threatening a million-dollar ad buy against a moderate Republican senator who dared to announce overnight he won't back the bill as it stands. Nevada's Dean heller says he's concerned about the impact the bill would have on low-income residents of his state. It is going to be very difficult to get me to a "Yes." Reporter: The Republicans need almost every single vote they have to pass the bill. But five Republicans have said no and four others have expressed concern. After golfing today, trump tweeted -- I can't imagine that these very fine Republican senators would allow the American people to suffer a broken Obamacare any longer. I want the see a bill with heart. Health care is a very complicated subject from the standpoint you move it this way and this group doesn't like it. Reporter: The health care fight comes just as the president appears to be changing his stance on Russian meddling in the election. Trump finally appears ready to admit that it did happen. But trump blames Obama, not Putin. Well, I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election, and he did nothing about it, but nobody wants to talk about that. Reporter: Until now, trump hasn't wanted to talk much about Russia. We ought to move on with our lives. Reporter: To the extent he's acknowledged Russian hacking at all, he's tended to dismiss the story as sour grapes from the Democrats. You can talk all you want about Russia, which was all a, you know, fake news, fabricated deal, to try and make up for the loss of the Democrats. Reporter: Another example of the so-called "Rigged system" he railed against during the campaign. Remember, folks, it's a rigged system. This wholelection is being rigged. The system is rigged. Reporter: Now that "The Washington post" has published a much more detailed account of Russian meddling and of Obama's "Secret struggle" to stop the Russians, trump seems to be changing his tune. Today trump tweeted -- since the Obama administration was told way before the 2016 election that the Russians were meddling, why no action? Focus on them, not T! The question is, if he had the information, why didn't he do something about it? He should have done something about it. But you don't read that. It's quite sad. President trump now pointing the finger at president Obama. David Wright joins us live. Trump may soon have his first meeting with Vladimir Putin. That's right. Their first meeting in two weeks' time. No one-on-one meeting scheduled as of yet, but it will be interesting to watch. Remember it was at the g20 that president Obama said he confronted Putin about the hacking and told him to cut it out. Tom. That famous photo and that exchange David, thanks so much. Much more on all of this

