Transcript for Trump tweets mock video, escalating attack on media

And first up tonight, president trump sending out a bizarre video and raising the question, is his social media habit hijacking his agenda? As Republicans struggle with health care, and a major meeting is set with Vladimir Putin this week, the president instead focused on attacking the media. Tweeting this mock video of him tackling then punching a man who represents CNN. Is this shocking image of the president just comedy, or could it incite violence against the media? Here's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: Tonight, president trump escalating his war on the media. Tweeting a mock video, showing him outside a wrestling ring punching and tackling a man with the CNN logo covering his face. Trump's homeland security adviser Tom Bossert, seeing the video for the first time on "This week," defending the president. There's a lot of cable news shows that reach directly into hundreds of thousands of viewers, and they're really not always very fair to the president. So I'm pretty proud of the president for developing a Twitter and a social media platform where he can talk directly to the American people. Is that the kind of communication that you want, that he's beating up on somebody? That he's beating up on the media? You're in charge of homeland security there. That seems like a threat. Yes, it's certainly not, though. I think that no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't. Reporter: ABC news contributor Ana Navarro, who is also a CNN contributor, saying trump's message could have consequences. It is an incitement to violence. Reporter: The white house did not respond when asked for a comment. But earlier this week, during the president's Twitter tirade against MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski where he called them "Crazy" and "Dumb as a rock," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders insisted -- The president in no way, form, or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary. And he was simply pushing back and defending himself. Reporter: During the campaign, at some trump rallies there were outbreaks of violence against protesters. At times then-candidate trump appeared to encourage it. If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of him, would you? We're not allowed to punch back anymore. I'd like to punch him in the face, I'll tell you. Reporter: But last night trump making it clear. His main opponent now is the media. The fake media tried to stop us from going to the white house, but I'm president and they're not. Gloria, the president seems to be focusing much of his attention on attacking the media. But he has a full agenda this week. Reporter: That's right. The focus point on health care, in such a precarious state. And in addition, one of the most important meetings for this president to date. A one-on-one with Vladimir Putin, expected to take place in Germany this week. Gloria, thank you.

