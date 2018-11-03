Transcript for Trump unveils his new campaign slogan for 2020

We begin tonight with president trump, in campaign form. Picking up today at the white house, where he left off 24 hours ago. The president attacking Democrats, the media, and the Russia investigation. President trump lashing out during the rally for a Republican congressional candidate running in the special election in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. And the president focusing more on himself than the actual candidate he was there to support. With a district he easily won, now in danger to turn blue. Tara Palmieri leads us off. Reporter: The campaigner in chief setting his sights on 2020. Unveiling a new slogan. Keep America great, exclamation point. Reporter: Last night, attacking his favorite targets. Pocahontas was up, and she was so angry. A lot of bad people. A lot of fake media. Look at them. A lot of fake media. Reporter: Even going up against Oprah Winfrey even though she said she won't run. I'd love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness. That would be painful for her. Reporter: And trump throwing out the death penalty for drug dealers. Something he learned from China. I said, Mr. President, do you have a drug problem? No, no, no. We do not. I said, what do you attribute that to? Well, the death penalty. I don't know that the unite states is ready for it. They should be ready for it. Reporter: Putting the house race for Rick Saccone in the national spotlight. I hate to put this pressure on you, Rick. They're all watching. Because I won this district by 22 points. That's a lot. That's why I'm here. Look at all those red hats, Rick. This guy should win easily. And he's going to. Reporter: The Republicans worried a loss Tuesday could spell major problems in a democratic wave in the 2018 midterms. The president insulting democratic opponent Conor lamb in vintage trump style. Lamb the sham. Right? Lamb the sham. Reporter: The president playing to the steel country crowd. Tariffs. Reporter: Threatening a trade war with our allies in Europe. We're, like, $100 billion down, because of stupid politicians doing stupid things. Open up the barriers and get rid of the tariffs. Or we're going to tax Mercedes-Benz. We're going to tax BMW. Tara, you could tell president trump was enjoying himself last night. And sources are telling you president trump will be very active? Reporter: That's right, he was in his element. We can expect him on the campaign trail as much as four to five times per week before the midterm elections. But with his low approval ratings, the question is, will it help? Tom? Tara, thank you. And one more headline involving the white house.

