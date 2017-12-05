Transcript for Trump's dinner with Comey: What really happened

This evening, James Comey's side of the story beginning to emerge. Sources saying he's furious. And when it comes to the dinner between the two, Comey saying the president asked him to be loyal to the president. And saying he was uncomfortable going into the dinner. Pierre Thomas again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, two men. Two dramatically different stories. ABC news has learned sources in former FBI director James Comey's circle say, in that January dinner, president trump asked Comey more than once whether he would be loyal to him. Our sources say Comey only promised to be honest. Did you ask that question? No, I didn't. But I don't think it would be a be bad question to ask. Loyalty to the country, to the United States, is important. It depends on how you define loyal. And didn't ask that question. Reporter: Sources also tell ABC news they do not believe Comey told the president he was not under investigation as trump claimed. He wanted to stay on as FBI head, and I said I would consider it. And we had a nice dinner. And he said we were not under investigation, which I knew anyway. He mentioned he had been invited to the white house to have dinner with the president. And he was uneasy with that. Reporter: Trump called Comey a showboater. All of this galvanizing many in the FBI rank and file. Is it accurate that the rank and file no longer supporter Comey? No, sir. And we're learning Comey will not testify on the hill next week? Reporter: That's right, he's declined to appear on Tuesday. But the top Democrat on the senate intelligence committee says he believes Comey will appear at the right time and space. And we're also following a deadly attack at a nursing home

