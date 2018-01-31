Transcript for Trump's talk of immigration reform in State of the Union falls flat with Democrats

address now behind him, president trump now faces a second looming deadline to avoid another government shutdown and along with it, the battle over immigration reform. Democrats with what has been described as a mostly silent protest during the state of the union last night. Minority leader Nancy Pelosi there. The white house today saying that Pelosi should smile more often. But she wasn't when she heard the president say, quote, Americans are dreamers, too, a direct reference to the battle over the so-called dreamers. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega tonight. Reporter: Not known for bridging the divide, tonight, president trump's push for bipartisan unity falling flat with Democrats. I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people. Reporter: On one side of the aisle, applause. On the other, minority leader Nancy Pelosi saying it all without actually uttering a single word. The white house press secretary today had some advice. I think she should smile a lot more often. I think the country would be better for it. Reporter: Democrats were hardly smiling when president trump turned to immigration. The deadline to save the dreamers fast approaching. President trump's offer? In exchange for his border wall and tough new restrictions on legal immigration, a path to citizenship for nearly 2 million of those undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children. But that olive branch to dreamers followed by this -- Americans are dreamers, too. Reporter: His misleading claim about legal family migration then met with boos. Under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives. Under our plan, we focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children. Reporter: Citizens and green card holders can petition to bring their relatives, but entry is not automatic or unlimited. Cecilia Vega with that fact check for us tonight. And Cecilia, the president is calling on Republicans and Democrats to come together, to set politics aside, were his words last night, to predict the dreamers. But today, Democrats not sounding happy with what they heard last night. Reporter: You saw Nancy Pelosi there, stone-faced. Listen to what she said today about what the president does. Quote, he brings tears to the eyes to the statue of liberty. The white house may have been hoping, David, that speech would unite congress, but those reviews from the Democrats are in -- they are not onboard. All right, Cecilia Vega with us tonight. Thank you, Cecilia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.