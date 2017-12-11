Transcript for TSA agent details moments after lithium battery explosion

Panic at the airport terminal in Orlando Florida surveillance video showing smoke coming from up backpack near security a TSA officer and army veteran grabbing the back. Thinking it may be IUD. Here's ABC's injured Brinker. Tonight new video shows the panic when a backpack start smoking. Passengers at Orlando international airport scrambling dropped bags hitting the floor of sounding like gunfire involve were basically running over each other trampling each other with fears it could explode TSA officer Ricardo Perez grabs the bag and moves it between two pillars to block a potential blast. So there was an IB. I wasn't already gone. I'm so our medical distresses many in. Turns out it was a false alarm. The real cause a lithium eye on camera battery that caught fire it TSA calling Perez a twenty year army veteran a hero. I'm not here. I didn't Lulu so far this year there have been at least nineteen incidents involving lithium ion batteries on planes or in airports and are on the rice. FAA shows what can happen when of those batteries catches fire in luggage we know that they're dangerous we know that they brought down they have brought down airplane. Tom the FAA continues to push for tighter regulations in part. Because if a battery catches fire in a checked bag mid flight crew members have no chance of putting it out Tom. Peter banker for aside Adrian thank you.

