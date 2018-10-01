Transcript for Twitter helps breathe new life into bakery on hard times after Hurricane Harvey

Finally tonight here, America strong. The Houston daughter who wanted to help her dad. And it turns out, she wasn't alone. Americans have been tested in so many ways. The hurricanes. The wildfires. And just this week, the deadly mudslides. But over and over again, Americans answering the call. After hurricane Harvey, the Garza family's bakery survived, but business was down dramatically. Dad rolling out the dough, and his daughter, Jackie, decided to post this video on Twitter. She tweeted, my dad has a little restaurant. He's been thinking about closing but I can't let that happen. Spread the word. One retweet could bring in a potential customer. She got more than 60,000 retweets. Jackie sending us this message today. It brings such a warm feeling to me that so many people are willing to show their support. Reporter: After those retweets, gettinging the word out, hundreds of people lining up. Even posting photo of their trips to the family bakery. And Jackie's dad revealing tonight, he didn't even know what Twitter was. I don't even know how to use it. Reporter: Now he and he's grateful for those retweets. And so is Jackie, who just wanted to help out her dad, along with thousands of others, too. Jackie and so many strangers helping her dad. Thanks for watching here on a Wednesday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

