Transcript for Undocumented immigrant is acquitted of murdering woman in San Francisco

Next to the outrage here after a verdict in San Francisco. A jury acquitting a homeless undocumented immigrant in the killing of Kate Steinle who died on a pier by the bay walking with her father. The jurors were only asked to consider the facts of the case including whether she was targeted or whether the bullet ricocheted off the pier. Reporter: For Kate Steinle's family, the "Not guilty" verdicts are the latest shock. After the 32-year-old was gunned down in 2015 while strolling along San Francisco's waterfront with her father. She was fighting, gasping for every breath and fought right up to the end. Jose garcia-zarate was charged with murder. The case becoming a political lightning rod because garcia-zarate, was in the U.S. Illegally deported five times already. He was an illegal immigrant came over, went to San Francisco, we have to end this sanctuary cities crap fast, fast. Reporter: But jurors were not told that about three months before the shooting, garcia-zarate had been in jail on drug crimes, but San Francisco authorities released him. Ignoring a request to turn him over to immigration agents. He never denied shooting Steinle. Did you shoot Kate Steinle the lady who was down on pier 14? Yes. Reporter: But using crime scene data, defense attorneys argued Steinle's death was a freak accident. He says the gun went off on its own. The bullet apparently ricocheted off the pavement, traveling about 80 more feet, hitting Steinle in the back. Jurors acquitted him of murder and manslaughter, but found him guilty for possessing a gun. The verdict that came in today was not the one we were hoping for but I think it's unequivocal. Both sides gave it their all. Reporter: Because of that gun conviction he could spend additional time in jail but after that, federal authorities want to take him into custody and hope deport him for the sixth and final time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.