United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger who was dragged off plane

The airline announces new policies, including payment of up to $10,000 to passengers who are overbooked.
2:52 | 04/27/17

Transcript for United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger who was dragged off plane

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

