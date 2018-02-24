Transcript for United Nation voting in favor of 30-day ceasefire on Syria

Moving overseas to those terrible images pouring in from Syria. The united nations security council taking action today, voting in favor of a 30-day cease-fire. U.N. And U.S. Officials calling it hell on Earth. Here's ABC's foreign correspondent James Longman. Reporter: While diplomats argue, Syrians die, under siege, trying anything they can to avoid the bombs, but tonight after days of setbacks, world powers unanimously approving an immediate 30-day humanitarian ceasefire for hard-hit areas including eastern ghouta. They were waiting on Russian agreement, accused of stalling rather than negotiating. Here we are voting for a ceasefire that could have saved lives days ago. Reporter: 500 people are thought to have died, over 100 of them children just this week alone. Syrian president Assad says he's targeting terrorists with the help of Russian planes. I spoke to our, one of thousands stuck in the area. What would be your message to world leaders now? We need more than a cease-fire. We need evacuations for the injured. Reporter: It is hoped food and medicine will meet the work. Syria is a patchwork of failed local ceasefires. This one is not meant to put a stop to a nearly seven-year civil war. It's a vote of unity, but with Russian help, president

