Transcript for 'Unusual set of circumstances' in CDC worker's disappearance: Authorities

Next tonight, the new developments in the search for a missing CDC scientist in Atlanta. Police revealing he vanished after learning why he didn't get a promotion, telling friends he was going home sick from work, but then disappearing without a trace. Still, so many unanswered questions, and here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Atlanta police tonight say it doesn't make sense, why this scientist with a six-figure job at the CDC, would just vanish. ??? Happy birthday dear Tim ??? Reporter: Timothy Cunningham is a harvard-educated epidemic intelligence officer, and here he is turning 35-years-old, with family and friends in December. Colleagues at the CDC say he went home sick on feb 12th and was never seen again. His car keys, wallet, credit card, phone and even his dog were found locked inside his house. There is a lot that I cannot simply explain. This is an extremely unusual set of circumstances. It is not common in missing person cases for us to find someone's entire belongings. Reporter: Police say he lost out on a promotion and learned why the morning he disappeared. On his way home, they say he calls his mother in Maryland, but the call goes to voicemail. His family is offering a $10,000 reward. This is not Normal. This is definitely out of the ordinary. It's not the type of news you want to hear that your child is missing. Reporter: Police have searched the home, jail, hospitals, even a nearby cemetery. This week, they hope to research a wooded area near this scientist's neighborhood.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.