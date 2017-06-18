US fighter jet shoots down Syrian warplane

Early reports say the Syrian plane bombed U.S.-backed forces battling ISIS in the northern part of the country.
1:29 | 06/18/17

Comments
Transcript for US fighter jet shoots down Syrian warplane

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

