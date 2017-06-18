Thousands bused out in mass evacuation of 4 besieged Syrian towns According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 10,000 people from Madaya, Zabadani, Fuaa and Kefraya boarded buses to start the hourslong journey from their towns.

US launches military strike on Syrian air base Responding to a Syrian chemical weapons attack on Tuesday that left scores dead, the United States initiated a military strike Thursday on an airbase in Syria, multiple U.S. officials have confirmed.