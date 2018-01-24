Transcript for Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar says victims' words 'have shaken me to my core'

And we begin with that moment many court. The judge delivering her sentence. The former gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar, standing across from her, sentenced to up to 175 years in prison. The judge who delivered that sentence, as I mentioned, telling him, I just signed your death warrant. The judge also asking him, are you guilty? And you'll hear what he then says. And the judge reading from a letter the former doctor wrote to gasps in the courtroom. ABC's linsey Davis, leading us off from Lansing, Michigan, tonight. Reporter: In the moments just before he learned his sentence, Larry Nassar, somber and sullen, turned to speak directly to his victims. Your words these past several days, your words, your words, have had a significant emotional effect on myself and have shaken me to my core. I also recognize that what I am feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotional destruction that all of you are feeling. Reporter: The judge then read portions of that same letter Nassar wrote to the court earlier, where he argued he didn't have the mental ability to bear hearing from so many victims. Victims he says were after media attention and money. I was a good doctor because my treatments worked. Reporter: His accusers say it was sexual abuse under the guise of medical treatment. His letter sparking outrage in the courtroom as the judge read from it. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Reporter: Even after more than a week of heart-wrenching testimony from 156 women and girls, Nassar still wouldn't say the word guilty. Because you are guilty, aren't you? Are you guilty, sir? I said my plea exactly. Sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again. Reporter: Then, to the man the prosecutor called possibly the most prolific serial child sexual abuser in history, the judge handed down what she had already promised. No chance that this father of three would ever have freedom again. Sir, I'm giving you 175 years, which is 2,100 months. I just signed your death warrant. Reporter: Place, as Nassar, the former usa gymnastics team doctor, left the courtroom. When you heard the judge announce 175 years what was your reaction? I was so happy, to know that he's never going to be going back out into, like, the public and he's not going to be able to harm another girl again. Reporter: The end of an emotionally charged sentencing. Little girls don't stay little forever. They grow into strong women who return to destroy your world. Reporter: The last to testify today, Rachael denhollander, the first women to file a police report about Nassar's sexual abuse that prompted so many others to come forward. You have fashioned for yourself a prison that is far, far worse than any I could ever put you in, and I pity you for that. Extraordinarily powerful testimony more than 150 young women testifying. And linsey joins us live tonight. This case is really just the beginning. There are lawsuits and new investigations under way already? Reporter: David, this is all far from over. More than 100 women are currently involved in civil lawsuits against both Michigan state university as well as usa gymnastics. And the NCAA has just announced an investigation into msu to find out just who knew what when. David? Linsey Davis leading us off tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.