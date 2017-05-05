Transcript for Two different versions of student beating at Pittsburgh high school emerge

Exit -- to Pittsburgh where a school officer and now administrators are under fire after multiple violent incidents involving students have now been revealed. This evening here the video and the audio leading to new scrutiny here's ABC's Lindsey Davis. Two very different versions are now emerging of the events captured on the surveillance video at a Pittsburgh high school. Last month quick Shawn wade had a verbal exchange with officer Steve Charlotte's who then aggressively forced the fourteen year old into the principal's office. Wade says the officer punched him knocking out his front tooth. It's in the happen. They have to happen. In 2015. This same school resource officer put another teen and a chokehold slammed into the ground and appears to use a stun gun on him. The man helping him the principal Kevin married he's attempting to place him under there were arrest. But the student is resisting. In 2016. A third student recorded a principal saying it's. It's for the three students say they plan to file civil rights complaint against the officer principal school district and school blower. Officer is still want active duty but no longer working at the school.

