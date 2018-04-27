Transcript for Veteran newsman facing sexual misconduct allegations from ex-colleague

he underwent a medical evaluation. She's accusing them of attempted to try to case in the media. And next, Tom Brokaw, accused of sexual misconduct. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, longtime "NBC nightly news" anchor Tom Brokaw is facing sexual misconduct allegations from a former colleague. Linda Vester says there were three unwanted advances when she was a new correspondent for the network in the 1990s, including one at a New York hotel room. Vester says Brokaw showed up uninvited. He leans over with his index finger and puts it on my mouth to silence me and says, this is our compact. And he took the same hand, reached behind my head and tried to force me to kiss him. But I didn't say anything because he could ruin my career. Reporter: Tonight, the 78-year-old veteran newsman, who still appears on the network, denies the allegations. Brokaw writing to colleagues in a predawn e-mail obtained by "The Hollywood reporter," "I am facing a long list of grievances from a former colleague who left NBC news angry that she had failed in her pursuit of stardom. My family and friends are stunned and supportive." Brokaw says Vester invited him to her New York hotel room and that, quote, "I should not have gone but I emphatically did not verbally and physically attack her." Brokaw calls Vester "A character assassin. What was her goal? Hard to believe it wasn't much more look at me than me too." The "Washington post" is also reporting former today show anchor Ann curry warned at least two people in management about sexual misconduct concerns involving her co-host Matt Lauer in 2012. When Lauer was fired in November over sexual misconduct allegations, NBC said there had been no prior complaints. Tonight, Matt Lauer says in a new statement addressing various allegations against him, "I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately. However, any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false." David, Brokaw was supposed to give a commencement address today, but he has cancelled. Tonight, the NBC news chairman says that the network is committed to providing a workplace environment where everyone should feel safe and

