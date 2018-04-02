Transcript for Veterans take part in the Wounded Warrior games in Minnesota

Finally tonight, "America strong." The other super showdown, the unique heroes taking the spotlight on the field. In St. Paul, Minnesota, a big game on the gridiron. Not the super bowl, but one where real heroes take the field. Thanksgiving night, hit a roadside bomb. Took my left leg. On my leg I wear the initials of the five guys that we lost from our company, from my platoon. That way they get to live forever. Reporter: That's B.J. Ganem, captain of a team of veteran amputee athletes taking on retired NFL players. Those guys may be faster and taller, but I'm short and sneaky. Reporter: For the NFL players, even some hall-of-famers, the game is a humbling experience. It's really an incredible honor. Because, you know, we get called heroes so much as athletes, and it's embarrassing when you really know what happens in the real world. Reporter: On the field, both sides go hard. The veteran team, the defending champions. You'll see the competition that's out there. Like, we go at it. I mean, one time I ran completely out of my leg. My leg fell off. You know, we've had other guys break prosthetics here. So we'll get after it. We've had some NFL guys hurt their hamstrings. Reporter: The veterans, who fought in Iraq or Afghanistan, say the annual game is one more opportunity to show what wounded warriors can do. And I'm thankful that I just have a paper cut. Just a below the knee amputation. Compared what it could have been. It's a game of honor and a game of inspiration. It's not about us, it's about what we can be. The wounded warriors wom the game, and continue their undefeated streak. Thanks for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. David Muir right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

