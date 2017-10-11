New video shows plane failing to answer calls to abort landing

More
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Air Canada flight 781 from Montreal, Quebec, failed to respond Oct. 22 to six separate calls from the air traffic control tower to abort its landing.
1:04 | 11/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New video shows plane failing to answer calls to abort landing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51072901,"title":"New video shows plane failing to answer calls to abort landing ","duration":"1:04","description":"According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Air Canada flight 781 from Montreal, Quebec, failed to respond Oct. 22 to six separate calls from the air traffic control tower to abort its landing.","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-plane-failing-answer-calls-abort-landing-51072901","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.