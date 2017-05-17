Transcript for A violent brawl outside the Turkish embassy in Washington, D.C.

In the last 24 hours, there have been some new and startling images emerging from Washington, D.C., it all happened as the highly controversial president of Turkey was visiting here to meet president trump at the white house. Protesters in the nation's capital allegedly attacked by president erdogan's own security. Some of the people attacked in this video were Americans who were protesting. Here's Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Washington police are analyzing this video, to identify the men who started violent melee. Peaceful protesters, some Americans, attacked, allegedly by pro-government supporters and Turkish security personnel guarding the visiting Turkish president. Watch those men in dark suits and ties, and brown shirts who are armed, charging the protesters, kicking them to the ground -- men and women -- again and again. Police trying to pull them off. The security guards racing to the next protester while others walked around dazed and bloodied. 11 people injured. Police making two arrests. It appears to be unprovoked and it appears to be very brutal. Reporter: The violence coming just hours after president trump welcomed erdogan at the white house, calling it an honor. The crowd there to protest a man who has tightened his grip on power by jailing thousands of political opponents at home. Tonight the state department saying, "We support the rights of people everywhere to free expression and peaceful protest." Let's get to Martha live with us in D.C. Tonight. Martha, these guards are tied to the Turkish embassy. Could they diplomatic immunity. They could. They're still pursuing this case in case anybody lives here. That was a stunning scene. There's still much more

