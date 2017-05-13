Transcript for Violent road rage confrontation under investigation

Time now for our "Index". In Beverly hills authorities investigating a violent road rage confrontation caught on camera. The dispute in a parking lot. A man yelling at a driver about littering. The car drives off, loops around and the man slams the car with a shopping cart. Well, the driver pins the man against the wall before taking off. That incident is now under investigation. A popular brand of baby wipes recalled over mold concerns. The honest company recalling the wipes after learning some showed mold spots. No health issues reported but the company is offering refunds to customers. A frightening hit by a major league baseball game. Chris iannetta taking a fast ball right to the face. Trainers tending to the big leaguer. Whose lip split open. He was able to walk off the field but left the game and was taken to the hospital. He suffered fractures to his teeth and nose but expected to be okay. Finally, don't mess with this Texas lunch date. Action star turned California governor Arnold schwarzenegger posting this photo with George H.W. Bush. And wife Barbara. Bush, feeling better after being hospitalized two weeks ago. The governor delivering the commencement address which he ended with hasta la vista, baby, I'll be back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.