Transcript for New warning involving teenagers and caffeine

Next tonight here, a new warning about teenagers and caffeine. A 16-year-old student who collapsed in school and died. The coroner now revealing it was caffeine, too much of it. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, killed by caffeine. It's unthinkable -- a 16-year-old child dead after drinking a McDonald's latte, large mountain dew, and an energy drink. I stand before you as a broken-hearted father, and hope that something good can come from this. Reporter: The caffeine causing a fatal heart arrhythmia. Davis, like so many kids and so many other people out there today, were doing something that they thought was totally harmless. Reporter: Toxicology reports show that Davis was healthy, without any pre-existing heart condition. His family says he never did drugs or drank alcohol. The mayo clinic says the most caffeine a teen should consume is 100 milligrams, equal to an 8-ounce coffee or 16-ounce soda. The combination of the three beverages Davis drank likely added up to almost six times that amount. Experts say what's dangerous you don't know how your body or your child's body will respond. David. Adrienne, thank you.

