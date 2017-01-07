Transcript for New warning about scammers' techniques to steal your identity

Back now with a new identity theft scam, stealing your mail to get your most sensitive information and you may not even notice how they're doing it. Here's ABC's Lana Zak. Reporter: Tonight, a new warning. Scammers going after an easy target, your mail. All to steal your personal information. It was a nightmare. Reporter: Rebecca Ronquillo and her husband frank, stunned when thieves forwarded their mail. Frank's medicare card, with his social security number, sent to someone else who then tried to steal his identity. He was on the other line trying to open up a credit card or activate it. Reporter: All the thief had to do was fill out this form from the post office, then drop it in the mail. Here, unlike the website, no I.D., no verification necessary. The forms are out there for anyone to grab. Reporter: The U.S. Postal service telling ABC news, it's continuously working to "Enhance the security of our change of address process." It also stresses customers should watch for suspicious signs, like if you get no mail or only junk mail. If bills are missing or if you get a forwarding notification. As for frank and Rebecca, they're hoping for change, so this won't happen to others. I'm sure this is not the only person they've done it to. Yeah, so, there's nothing really we can do. Reporter: If you do think you've been scammed, call police. And the post office even has an inspection service. Make sure you file a report. Tom?

