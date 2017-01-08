Transcript for White House clarifies president's role in son's Russia meeting response

Good evening, and it's great to have you with us here on about Tuesday night, and we begin with that white house admission today that president trump did, in fact, help his son, don junior, write that response, that explanation as to why don junior and several others met with that Russian lawyer in trump tower. We learned the president worked on don junior's statement while on air force one while he and the first lady were traveling back from the g20, but the president's personal attorney repeatedly said the president had nothing to do with don junior's statement. Why the changing story? ABC's chief white house correspondent, Cecilia Vega, leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, an admission from the white house -- president trump himself helped craft his son's first statement about that infamous trump tower meeting with the Russians, a statement that ultimately proved to be misleading. Don junior initially claimed he and the Russian lawyer "Primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children" and that "It was not a campaign issue." But the story did not hold up. Days later, e-mails revealed don junior agreed to meet the Russians because he had been promised dirt on Hillary Clinton by the Russian government. The president's legal team went on the offensive, saying he had nothing to do with don junior's original statement. The president was not -- did not draft the response. I do want to be clear that the president was not involved in the drafting of the statement and did not issue the statement. It came from Donald Trump Jr. The statement that was released on Saturday was released by Donald Trump Jr., and I'm sure in consultation with his lawyers. The president doesn't involved. Reporter: Today we learn that's not true. Sources tell ABC news the president in fact crafted his son's statement himself, dictating it from airforce one on the way back from the g20 summit in Germany. According to t"the Washington pos post", he blatantly ignored some in his circle who wanted that initial response to be truthful, more forthcoming -- today, press secretary Sarah Sanders admitted the president was indeed involved. The president weighed in as any father would based on the limited information that he had. He certainly didn't dictate, but you know, he, like I said, he weighed in, offered suggestion, like any father would do. Reporter: After that initial statement, the story kept changing. Don junior said he hadn't met with any other Russians. So as far as you as far as this incident is concerned, this is all of it? This is everything. This is everything. Reporter: But it wasn't. We soon learned it wasn't just don junior, Jared Kushner and Paul manafort in that meeting with the Russian lawyer. The meeting, first described as just a five person meeting, ultimately had eight people, including a Russian lobbyist and a businessman. President trump now facing tough questions about whether he intentionally misled the American public. So let's get to Cecilia Vega live at the white house tine, and of course, Cecilia, all of this expected to be look at by the special counsel. In the meantime, a major development tonight as we came on about the FBI. Reporter: The senate voted nearly williamsly to approve the president's pick. FBI. He replaces James Comey who was fired by president trump amid the agency's investigation into Russian election interference. Now WRAY testified during his confirmation hearing that he would resign if he was ever asked by president trump to do any unethical or illegal. Cecilia, thank you.

