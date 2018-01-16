Transcript for White House physician says Trump is 'fit for duty'

Now to news coming in about the president's health. His doctor, before the cameras late today. The president's health, his weight, his diet and the cognitive test president trump asked for himself. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega tonight. Reporter: With questions swirling about his fitness for office, today president trump sent the white house physician out to face reporters, telling him to answer everything and hide nothing. Absolutely, he's fit for duty. I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of this term and even for the remainder of another term, if he's elected. Reporter: Dr. Ronny Jackson said president trump himself requested a cognitive assessment to detect neurological inpairment, something not usually part of a president's annual physical. There have been reports the president has forgotten names. That he is repeating himself. Are you ruling out things like early onset Alzheimer's? Are you looking at dementia-like symptoms? Yeah, it screens for all those things, it screens for any type of cognitive issues, Alzheimer's and all those things. The fact the president got 30 out of 30 on that exam, I think that there's no indication whatsoever that he has any cognitive issues. On a day-to-day basis, it has been my experience the president is very sharp. Reporter: At 71, president trump's biggest health risk, his weight. Dr. Jackson says he needs lose 10 to 15 pounds. Our Jon Karl asking -- Can you explain to me how a guy who eats McDonald's, frided chicken and all those diet cokes and never exercises is as good a shape as he's in? It is called genetics. I don't know. Some people have great genes. Cecilia Vega with us tonight from the white house. And Cecilia, extraordinary moments. The ctor taking questions himself and bringing up that cognitive test that the president asked for himself? Reporter: Yeah, David. The president very much wants to put an end to this narrative that he is unfit to serve. The doctor took questions for just under an hour. It was really extraordinary. And before this briefing started, the president called press secretary Sara Sanders and asked her not to put an end to it until every last question was answered, David. All right, Cecilia Vega, our thanks to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.