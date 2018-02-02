Winter storm and freezing cold approaching the Northeast

Up to 3 inches of snow were expected in certain areas as temperatures dropped.
0:53 | 02/02/18

Transcript for Winter storm and freezing cold approaching the Northeast
To the weather, and there is a storm brewing as we begin the weekend in the plains and the midwest. It will then move east. This morning, take a look. Heavy lake-effect snow, triggering a massive pileup in Michigan. That storm on the move tomorrow. The northeast bracing for it by the end of the weekend. Rob Marciano with us again tonight, tracking it all for us. Heys, rob. Reporter: Hey, David. The cold has settled in. The windchill is five degrees and look at the number in the morning. That's the story. 7 below in Boston, and not a whole lot happening with the system tomorrow. Maybe the northern part and the great Lakes, and the snow starts to fly. The southern part and the southeast, and through Atlanta. North and west, a good swath of one to three inches of snow. Back through Chicago, a half foot around the Lakes and super bowl in Minneapolis. Minus 17 for a windchill. That is cold stuff. David? That's for sure. Rob Marciano, good to see you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

