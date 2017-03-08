Transcript for Woman sentenced in texting suicide case

The judge's decision. The sentencing in a landmark case tobight. A young woman convicted for sending text messages and calls, encouraging her boyfriend to kblit suicide. He then took his own life. ABC's Deborah Roberts was in the courtroom for the sentencing. Reporter:. Woman at the center of that case, her head bowed. After three years and an emotionally charged trial that raised new questions about the power of the text, a judge sentencing 20-year-old Michelle Carter to 15 months in jail. She is a bright young lady, did well in school, and I am satisfied that she was mindful of the actions. Reporter: But Carter found guilty of encouraging boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself through text messages and phone calls, remains free tonight. A judge delaying jail time during appeal. The Roy family in anguish. There was no closure for us today. They have been dragging this through so long, and it's going to keep going. Reporter: In 2014, Carter, then 17, exchanged thousands of tex messages with 18-year-old Roy leading you have to his suicide. He wavered saying, I'm freaking out again. I'm overthinking. She replied, I thought you wanted to do this. The time is right, and you're ready. You just need to do it. Hours later, Roy dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his own truck. Today before sentencing, his father and sister speaking of their loss. Knowing I'll never be an aunt to Conrad's children or see him getting married is something I ever thought I would have to live with. She has not shown any remorse. How could Michelle Carter behave so viciously and encourage my son to end his life? Reporter: But the defense arguing that both teens struggled with depression and that Carter was overwhelmed by her own mental illness. Miss Carter will have to live with the consequences of this for the rest of her life. Reporter: Calling the case a tragedy for the two families, the judge giving a clear order to the woman who sent those tragic texts. Part of the motivation for this activity that led to your conviction was a sense of self-a ran diazment. This court now orders that you are not to profit from the events of which you now stand convicted. And Deborah Roberts was live tonight from outside the courthouse, and Deborah, we heard you report there the family of that teenager who took his life, Conrad Roy, saying there is no closure for them yet. Any remorse or reaction from Michelle Carter? Reporter: Well, David, Michelle Carter was clearly emotional. Trembling and weeping. He didn't speak. Her lawyers say she is deeply remorseful, be you the family says they don't see that, and that's what troubles then. And the fact that Michelle is at home with her family tieptd, and will remain there for weeks, if not, months until her appeal. Deborah will have a special on this 2010 TWN Friday night at ten. We turn to the other news

