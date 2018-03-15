1 worker missing after chemical mixing plant explosion: Police

Authorities said two people were injured in the Texas blast.
0:12 | 03/15/18

Transcript for 1 worker missing after chemical mixing plant explosion: Police
To the index a massive chemical explosion outside Fort Worth the hood county sheriff confirming one person is missing and two injured. One badly burned when try can industries chemical mixing plant ignited the plan collapsing.

