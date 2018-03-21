Workers adjusting 2 of bridge's tension rods when span collapsed: NTSB

More
The six victims of the collapse were honored at Florida International University.
0:16 | 03/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Workers adjusting 2 of bridge's tension rods when span collapsed: NTSB
To the index of other news tonight that deadly bridge collapse in Miami video now emerging showing the moment the bridge gave way federal investigators today confirming that workers. We're adjusting tension rods at the north end of the 950 time span. When the bridge failed killing six.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53920475,"title":"Workers adjusting 2 of bridge's tension rods when span collapsed: NTSB","duration":"0:16","description":"The six victims of the collapse were honored at Florida International University.","url":"/WNT/video/workers-adjusting-bridges-tension-rods-span-collapsed-ntsb-53920475","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.