-
Now Playing: Loyola-Chicago's secret weapon: Sister Jean
-
Now Playing: Mueller team zeroing in on political consulting firm with Trump ties: Sources
-
Now Playing: Authorities ID 23-year-old Austin man as alleged serial bomber
-
Now Playing: Austin serial bombing suspect left 25-minute 'confession' on phone: Police
-
Now Playing: Operator of self-driving car that killed woman served 4 years in prison
-
Now Playing: Bus driver almost crashes into home after being stabbed in neck
-
Now Playing: Workers adjusting 2 of bridge's tension rods when span collapsed: NTSB
-
Now Playing: Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
-
Now Playing: See the horrifying damage after deadly southern California mudslides
-
Now Playing: 1st days of spring bring massive snowstorms to the East Coast
-
Now Playing: Spring nor'easter slams East Coast, will pummel major cities during rush hour
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Richard Branson shares advice for how to make a 'positive difference'
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old boy killed after being caught in lazy river suction line
-
Now Playing: 4th nor'easter in a month pelts Philadelphia with snow
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump hosts cyberbullying event
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, Summer Zervos: Trump's biggest opponents?
-
Now Playing: Amy Chua talks tribalism and bridging the divide in America today
-
Now Playing: Ohio officers save choking baby
-
Now Playing: What we know about the alleged Austin 'serial bomber'
-
Now Playing: Austin bombing suspect identified