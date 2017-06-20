Transcript for 4-year-old girl gives rousing rendition of Disney's 'Moana'

Every parent knows that moment when your child is on stage at the concert and when they're just 4, do you really know what they're going to do? Here's David Wright. Reporter: You know how they say talent is something you're born with? Well, consider 4-year-old Sophia of Miami -- ??? no one nopes it goes ??? Reporter: Lip-synching, at her pre-k graduation, to Disney's "Moana." ??? It caused me ??? ??? and no one knows how it goes ??? Reporter: With all moana's heart and conviction! ??? It's behind me ??? Reporter: Or 4-year-old Caleb serrano in Greensboro, North Carolina letting it shine at the new hope Baptist church. In nearby Raleigh, there's 6-year-old jahanna cologne. She's the one in the middle. R-e-s-p-e-c-t! All these kids prove personality is something you're born with. The rest is part of life's journey. David Wright, ABC. I have a feeling Sofia is just getting started. We will see you. Have a good evening. Ly see you on gma.

