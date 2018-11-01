Transcript for 6-year-old survivor of Texas church massacre leaves hospital in fire truck

America strong. And after that horrific church shooting in Texas, we have never forgotten one little boy. It was the church in Southerland springs, the scene of unspeakable horror. The shooting fires through the walls and the windows of that church before he got in. Once he got in, families hiding under the pughs. A little boy lost his two sisters and his step-mom. Rye land ward shot five times, but he survived. Tonight, a remarkable moment. The sound of fire trucks, but this time, no emergency. In the front seat, Rylan, coming home from the hospital. The vowlunteer firefight whole saved him, us aredy Duncan, in the driver's seat. He remembers pulling that 6-year-old to safety. We know we're there to help people, that's what I went in to do. Help whoever I came across and it just happened to be Rylan first. Reporter: He's been visiting Rylan in the hospital ever since. His father right by Rylan's side, too. And an idea from that firefighter when it was time to leave. When I told him I could bring him home in a fire truck, he was excited. Reporter: Today, the town gathering along the road, signs in hand. And we remember when they told us there this entire town is a family. The whole community, I mean, these are friends, these are family. Reporter: And tonight, the family has their son home. Welcome home, From Boston's newsreader, this is WCVB at 7:00.

