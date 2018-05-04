Transcript for New York community upset over fatal police shooting of mentally ill man

Now to the deadly lice shooting here in New York City. Police responding to 911 calls of a man wh a gun, openi fire when they mik the metal pi he was holding for a weapon. Police releg surveillance image showing him gripping the pipe as if it were a gun, pointi it at officers with both hands. The Ates attorney general now stigating. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: These are the images tt have many in this Brooklyn, New York, community up in arms toght, after police fatally shot this man. Police responded just before 5:00 P.M. Wednesday. Utica and empire boulevard. Callertes a mals poting a gun at ople. Reporter: Video shows the man pointing a metal object towards this man's head, at these two people, including a child, and shoving it into this man's chest. But it was at this Mo THA four of the respondin officers open fire shooting the 34-year-old seven toine times. The suspect then too a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers. Repor turns out, he was armed and mentally ill. What they thought was a gun was actually this silver pi I feel like I cou kill them myself. Reporter: He was the father a teenage son and is sd to have suffered from a bipolar disorder. While he was known among residents and police, the spending officers were from specialized unit that had idea of his history. Here at the scene of the shooting, a large crowd has thered, demanding justice. The attorney general's office is already conducting an investigation. Tom? Linsey Davis in front of that demonstration tonight.

