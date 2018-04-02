Transcript for New York Times: Nassar abused at least 40 gymnasts while being investigated by the FBI

Next to a troubling new report about the sex abuse scandal in gymnastics. The "New York Times" claiming the FBI investigators took a year to follow up after being presented with information that Dr. Larry Nassar was abusing young women. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, a bombshell report by "The new York Times" claims that even as the FBI pursued a case against Dr. Larry Nassar, more girls -- dozens more -- were being molested. The "Times" reports Nassar first came under FBI scrutiny in July of 2015. But it wasn't until September of 2016 that Nassar's habitual molestation became public in an explosive investigation by "The Indianapolis star." In that window of time, "The new York Times" says Nassar victimized as many as 40 more gymnasts. What's more, the FBI also obtained instructional videos of Nassar demonstrating some of his "Unconventional treatments," now deemed criminal. Wow. Reporter: The "Times" reporting the FBI investigation bounced between multiple offices, but by July of 2017, Nassar pled guilty to federal child porn charges. The FBI tells ABC news in a statement, "The magnitude of allegations brought against Mr. Nassar transcended jurisdictions, and we worked with our law enforcement partners. Mr. Nassar broke the trust that was placed in him." The number of young women who have accused Nassar keeps growing. Now nearing 300. Including Simone Biles. Screaming, bawling, once I realized I was also a victim. Reporter: Tonight, members of gymnastic teams paid tribute to the victims. Together, we rise. Reporter: Nassar will spend the rest of his life in prison. The top official at the

