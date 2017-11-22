Transcript for Two young battle buddies fight their personal war together

Finally tonight, America strong. Two 6-year-olds, battle buddies, fighting their personal war together. Earning their wings and ready to fly. They may be small, but 6-year-olds jack Kirkbride and Houston pirrung are now America's toughest fighter pilots. These two little boys are living with leukemia, battletested at Johns Hopkins hopsital where they became fast friends. Raise your hand? Reporter: Their bravery earning them a chance to wear the uniform and be pilots for a day at joint base Andrews. At ease! At ease! Reporter: At ease, they command, later suiting up for the ride of their lives. Ready to get inside the cockpit? Reporter: The air force taking them inside the cockpit. Taxi, Houston and jack! Reporter: Manning the controls and piloting an f-16 in a simulator. And getting to see their name plastered on a jet. My name! Reporter: For two boys who've had to fight their own personal wars with cancer, a day to be recognized. We're going to make you three stars. Reporter: Now decorated wingmen. Two friends, and the mission they'll never forget. And a big thanks to the check six foundation, which made that all possible. And we want to thank you for watching on a Wednesday night. I'm Tom llamas. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. For David and all of us here, good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.