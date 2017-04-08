Transcript for 2 young sisters react to their newly adopted baby sister

of the week. Two young sisters who have been told their parents may adopt a baby. You're about to see a family grow in real time. Tonight, meet our persons of the week. Shane here. And Casey. We've had a crazy morning. Reporter: A crazy morning. And it was about to get crazier. Their family is growing. Shane and Casey Pruitt of north Texas had just brought home their newly adopted baby. And inside their house, their young daughters who did not know this day had arrived. Our kids have no clue. And so we're going to introduce her to her sisters. Reporter: The baby, about to meet her sisters. And those girls inside, about to get the surprise of their lives. Reagan, Harper. What are y'all doing? Reporter: Are you kidding me, she asks. Meet your new baby sister. You're going to make me cry. Are you excited? You're going to make me cry. Reporter: They were totally shocked. You could tell by the reaction of the youngest one, saying are you kidding me, and the older one crying. It's a total perfect picture of their personalities. The younger one is feisty and saying, are you kidding me? So, her, our oldest daughter just has such a sweet and compassionate heart that I knew that's how she would react. Reporter: Now a family of seven, sharing their story with our Dallas station WFAA. The new baby now joining Reagan, Harper and two other children who they have adopted. Titus, who is 4, and Elliott, who is 20 months. They fight over who gets to hold her. They fight over who gets to feed her. They don't fight over who gets to change the diaper. That's when they hand her back. You want to hold her? We're not perfect parents by any means. Our family looks different in a lot of ways when we see our kids respond like that, then it makes it feel like you are doing something right. And so we choose the Pruitt family, and all of the families who reach out to make children their own. Thank you for watching. I'm David Muir. Have a good night. Versus WCVB newscenter 5 at 7

