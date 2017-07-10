Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones.

What would you do: Hostile hostess

A Muslim couple is waiting to be seated at a restaurant. They watch as non-Muslim customers coming in are seated before them. The hostess tells the two people they must wait for a booth in the back so they don’t make other diners uncomfortable. How will bystanders react? Watch what happens:

What would you do: Laptop thief

A diner asks other diners to watch his laptop while he takes a phone call outside a restaurant. They agree and just as he steps away, someone tries to take the laptop. What will the diners do? Watch what happens:

What would you do: Latino coming out

A son is coming out to his very traditional Latino father over lunch. The father makes it clear he will not accept his son’s sexual orientation, citing their culture and his beliefs as the primary reasons. What will the other people at the restaurant do? Watch what happens:

What would you do: Handicapped parking

Two people without disabilities park in an accessible spot because they don’t feel like parking in a spot further away. Will anyone say something? Watch what happens:

What would you do: Customers discriminate against Hispanic waiter

In Arizona, a Hispanic man is working as a waiter. He is doing a good job, but the couple he is serving discriminate against him because of his race and ethnicity. They question his legal status in the United States and request another server. With whom will the other diners side? Watch what happens: