Transcript for What Would You Do: Customers discriminate against Hispanic waiter

Yeah, this place has really good food. Hey, how are you folks doing today? My name is Miguel -- Hi, Manuel. Agua, por favor. Excuse me? It's Miguel, and I'll be your waiter today. And today's specials are -- Is this a Mexican restaurant or something? Ma'am? Look, manolo, it's nothing personal. Just grab our waters and send over that nice lady to take our orders. I'm sorry. She's the hostess. Is there something wrong? Honestly? Yeah -- you in this country. Lord knows how many real Americans you took this job from. Reporter: It's happening in restaurants all across the country -- people insulting their waiters or waitresses based solely on their ethnicity, sometimes even writing comments on their receipts like, "We only tip citizens." If you saw a couple lashing out at their server, simply because he doesn't look American, what would you do? Folks, I can assure you. I'm American. I don't buy it, boy. I'm not still wet behind the ears. I pay my taxes, so I've earned my right to be here. Excuse me? Can we have an American waiter?! Reporter: Today, we're in apache junction, Arizona. And we've taken over the rustic dutchman's hideout, located at the base of the superstition mountains. You guys ready to order? Reporter: These first customers listen in as our waiter begins taking abuse instead of drink orders. You're going to be our waiter? Yes, I'll be your waiter for today. I didn't know we were in a Mexican restaurant. I'm sorry? I want to be served by an American. Did I do anything wrong? Yeah. Yeah, being in this country, taking jobs from real Americans, yeah. You should be ashamed of yourself. Reporter: She's heard enough, first taking her complaint to our manager -- They're giving that waiter a hard time, saying he's Mexican from out of the country and he should be ashamed of himself. I really think you should ask those people to leave. Reporter: And then consoling our waiter. That bothered me, and it's inappropriate and I've asked your manager to have them leave. I appreciate it, thank you. Reporter: With her good deed done, she returns to her table. But will anyone confront our mean couple? Can I take your order? Is that okay? Yes. You are more than an American enough for me. We're all Americans here. Where are your ancestors from? What country? Italy. And if they didn't come over here, where would you be? They came here legally. Hey, you don't know. He definitely crossed the border illegally, guarantee it. And if he didn't, his parents did. You're a -- you're messed up, man. Yeah, you don't want me here because I'm Polish? Reporter: Sir? Hi there. I'm John Quinones. This dude, he is messing with me. Reporter: I know, sir. I know you're upset. I'm very upset. It's . Reporter: I know it is. But you know what? They are actors. It's prejudice, it's . We are all Americans, man. Don't give me that Just because you got a different color skin that you're not American. Reporter: That's right, because we're all immigrants. Unless you're native American, hey, you weren't here first, man. Reporter: We roll again. Is there a problem? Maybe I'd feel more comfortable with someone who speaks a little better English. Reporter: Our crude couple's racist remarks has this woman asking for a reality check. All right, give me one second. I'll be right back. Why is this such an issue? I don't know. We just want an American waiter. Really, people, really? That is so bad. We're in America. These people come here and they take our jobs. Seriously? Oh, come on, really? You don't think that job should belong to a natural-born American? Being an American doesn't mean you have to be born here. He doesn't look American. He doesn't look like us. Well, of course he doesn't look like us. I didn't say he looked like us. But what does American look like? Reporter: It's a sentiment served over and over to our bigoted bullies -- there's no such thing as looking American. How do we know you're an American? Because I look American. No, you don't. You look German to me, how's that? I don't have any proof you're American. All I know is you're a person discriminating against someone because of his skin color. So I don't know where you come across just looking at somebody, and you can tell just by looking at him that he's not American. What makes you so sure he's an illegal? He spoke perfect English. So he's got a dark complexion. Big deal! Look at him! You can just tell. Oh, you can just tell? You know, I spent 20 years in the restaurant business, and I used to work with this kid that was whiter than you, didn't speak a Word of English. So, no, you can't just tell. I'm pretty conservative, you know? I support trump, carry guns, all that fun . Are you carrying now? Yeah. Let me see. Wow. It bothered you. Yeah, you know? What right gives you to judge somebody's legal status, just based on the color of their skin? Reporter: For our final course at the dutchman's hideout, we ask Elizabeth to buddy up with these two cowgirls. I was wondering if you'd be willing to take a picture of us? Okay. And right away, they seem to hit it off. You're an excellent photographer. Let's hope this is one after many. Reporter: So will they step in for Miguel, despite their newly-formed bond with our couple? Okay, here's the deal, man. Your kind are taking jobs from Americans, and I feel like if I let you serve me, I'm supporting that. Did I do anything wrong? Kind of, yeah. We're building a wall to keep your kind out, and -- Reporter: And with that, Laurie Archbold stands up for Miguel. You're ruining my lunch. I'm ruining your lunch? Yeah, this is a fine young man here. You need to leave or something. We're Americans. And so is he! So is he! You don't think he should leave? I do not think he should leave. I think he should be allowed to be here. Why is it ok for him to be here? Because he's an American! Because he works here. Oh, my god! Reporter: With the entire restaurant stirred up, we decide it's best to send our couple away. Have them leave, storm out! See Ya. Your loss. No! It's yours! No, no, no. You don't deserve that. That is so uncalled for. Okay? You're a good person. And you got good people here who are looking out for you. Thank you. And that's why I wear this safety pin. You ever see anyone with the safety pin on, that means they're a safe -- You got to be kidding! Reporter: You're good? Yeah, we are good. We got set up! Boy, did we ever get set up! What were you thinking? Not in my America. That's not my America, what they were saying. I'm a military brat, and my father fought for his freedom to be here. There is so many good people in this country, and there is just not enough said about it. We're all Americans, and the right thing to do is to stand up for someone when you feel they're being treated inappropriately. That's the way my mom and dad raised me. Reporter: And then, like something out of an old western, our heroes saddle up and ride "What would you do?" Will be

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.