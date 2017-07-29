-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Daughter disapproves of father's much younger girlfriend
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mom argues with child over gender appropriate toys
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Diners become upset over OCD waiter
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Bakery denies lesbian couple wedding cake
-
Now Playing: Border officers involved in tragic incident did not receive discipline
-
Now Playing: Mexican teen dies after suffering massive overdose in CBP custody
-
Now Playing: Delayed call for medical attention ends in tragedy on US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Investigation suggests complaints of abuse by border officers were ignored
-
Now Playing: Investigation of US Customs and Border Protection reveals history of alleged misconduct
-
Now Playing: Video shows border officers' actions and inactions resulted in tragic 2013 incident
-
Now Playing: 71-year-old wife gets lost for 6 days on a hike honoring her late husband
-
Now Playing: Border officer responds to questions under oath about handling of incident that led to tragedy
-
Now Playing: Sisters seeking asylum in the US allege abuse by US border agent
-
Now Playing: Police officer killed in mysterious shooting in Indiana
-
Now Playing: Video sheds new light on tragic death at US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Deadly prison escape in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Husband makes DIY enchanted rose for wife, she responds with 'Star Wars' date night
-
Now Playing: Indiana police Lt. shot dead while helping at crash scene
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old with Down syndrome singing Whitney Houston will melt your heart
-
Now Playing: What is MS-13?