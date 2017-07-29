Transcript for What Would You Do: Motorist asks for assistance with flat tire

Cc1 Test message "What would you do?" Continues. It's a classic Hollywood scene. The damsel in distress. Excuse me officer my car broke down. I was wondering if you could help me out. It makes men want to lend a helping hand. Like this scene from dukes of hazard. What seems to be the problem sugar? I think something bounced up into my under carriage. Oh, ma'am, I would be pleased to check your under carriage. Reporter: But what if it's a man who's in need, stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire? Surely he could take care of himself, right? Actually about 1 out of every 3 men surveyed say they can not change a flat tire. So, when it comes to being clueless about cars, will by standers give this man a pass? We rigged the sidewalk in this quaint village of tarrytown, ny with hidden cameras and we've hired this actor to play our stranded motorist. What would you do? Would you stop and help or would you keep on walking? Before our actor even gets out of his car, this man notices the flat tire. You know you have a flat? Yeah, I know. That's why I pulled over. I'm just trying to figure out how to do it. Reporter: Thinking it's taken care of, he starts to walk away. Just keep it up away from the curb a little bit, jack it up, and change it. Reporter: But then our actor admits an embarrassing secret. I mean, I don't really know. You don't know how to change a tire? No. Oh Jesus, you're kidding. I know, it's pretty embarrassing. It is. Reporter: He's shocked, but Anthony Stefano decides to help out and teach him a lesson. Joey on the other hand, has other plans. How long does it take to change the tire? Well, you're going to do it. I was thinking about getting a cup of coffee the that's -- You wanna get a cup of coffee? Yeah. Well, you're not gonna get -- I'm leaving. I'm going to show you how you do this and then you're gonna do it. I don't know how to do it though. Well, you are either going to learn how to do it or you're going to pay somebody to do it. What's it going to be? Reporter: Time to tell him it's all part of what would you do. Hi, I'm John Quinones with the TV "What would you do?" How are you? He's an actor. Ah, there was obviously something very weird going on. What were you going to do? I was going to help him, show him how to jack it up, and show him how to take the tire off. Reporter: As we roll again, we notice that other helpful citizens don't even bat an eye. Everyone seems willing to do get down on the ground to fix that tire. The average waiting time, is just over 2 minutes. Now, what if it had been a woman, an attractive young woman? I would have been over here sooner. Or asked her to sit in the car while I changed it. What if it had been a pretty girl, would you have stopped faster? Oh, yeah. A very pretty girl, the blonde. Reporter: And that got us thinking, how quickly will passersby help a woman? As soon as she noticed her flat, this man notices her from across the street. Within seconds he jumps to her aid. You have a jack? I have no idea. I just got this car actually. Reporter: Wasting no time he gets the tools and in down on his knees helping out. Let's see if this all fits. Reporter: How are you doing, sir? I'm John Quinones. This is part of "What would you do?" I guess I would change a ti tire. Reporter: You would want the same done for you? For my wife or my kid yes. The appearance of victim -- Didn't hurt. Reporter: And so it goes for our blonde bombshell. Men continue to flock to this damsel in distress. I don't know how to change a tire, but I'm going to give it my best, all right? Reporter: They not only change her tire, they're also lending her their cell phones, jackets, all in the name of chivalry. You were right on it. Well, she was stranded by herself. It's the right thing to do. Right thing. Reporter: And the citizens of tarrytown, ny certainly do the right thing, and fast, always within minutes, and sometimes within seconds. But what if we change things up again and now our blonde actress is replaced by this Muslim actor? He wears a kufi, a traditional cap associated mostly with the islamic faith Reporter: As the minutes go by, we start to notice something very different. No one stops. Reporter: Almost half an hour goes by, and more than 50 people pass and not a single bystander stops. Some saying they didn't notice, while others -- If it was a young lady I thought I might offer help, but he looked like a young guy who was perfectly capable of changing a tire. Reporter: By the end of the day only two people wind up stopping. One of them is this extraordinary young man who seems to come out of nowhere. What are you doing? Trying to fix my car, man. Let's do this. Reporter: He immediately heads for the spare tire. Listen, you sure you got time to do this? I mean -- I got time bro. You sure? Don't worry about me, this is what I do, son. Thanks man. Reporter: Touched by his helpfulness, our actor shares something personal. I'm glad you helped me man, I thought nobody was going to because I'm Muslim, I got the cap on and everything. Because you're Muslim. Yo, if anything, Muslim is one of the truest religions. That's a stereotype that all Americans, it's somebody's idea like, to make people think like that. We just want to throw our blame. We can throw it on you because you have a funny hat, we don't' understand it, we are going to call you crazy and a terrorist because it's easier for us at the end of the day to blame it on you. But that's not true bro, not true at all. Reporter: While he works away, he's full of support and advice. We almost got lift off, we almost achieved lift off. Reporter: We tell our actor to offer this good samartian some money. Try to give him some money. Dude, how much do I pay you for this? This is huge. Pay me? I accept love. I don't want no money from you, bro. Let me just give you something. I got to give you -- Reporter: I don't want no money, if its money don't give it to me. Time to meet this incredible young man. Turns out, he is only 20 years old. I'm John Quinones, this is part of a TV show called "What would you do?" He's an actor. You're an actor? You're -- you're a little charlatan. You're all charlatans. He's wearing a wire. Wow, it's a set up man. Why spend so much time helping this guy? I just love to help people, man. If it's something I can help you with, I get pleasure at the end of the day knowing that he's like, all right, I'm good now. Reporter: His name is Dominic Giaimo and for him those aren't just words. It's a way of life. What does, what does this mean? This is mental alchemy, this is turning something, a negative situation to a positive situation. You got a flat tire, and now you're on TV, that's mental alchemy to the fullest. We wanted to shine a light on people like you. Reporter: And he leaves us with this heartfelt message. Do not judge people by what they're wearing on their head. Everybody is the same. We all come -- you trace it back far enough, we all got the same mother and father somewhere along the line. Help out your brother and your sisters. Unconditional love for every living thing that's my, that's my cause here. Have a great day, I gotta mail this package. Coming up -- his refusal to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.