What Would You Do: Muslim Teen Bullied By Peers

More
What would you do if you saw a Muslim teen being bullied by his two friends while out to lunch?
8:09 | 06/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What Would You Do: Muslim Teen Bullied By Peers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48247317,"title":"What Would You Do: Muslim Teen Bullied By Peers","duration":"8:09","description":"What would you do if you saw a Muslim teen being bullied by his two friends while out to lunch? ","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/muslim-teen-bullied-peers-48247317","section":"WhatWouldYouDo","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.