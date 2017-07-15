Transcript for What Would You Do: Woman introduces Native American fiance to white parents

Reporter: Beneath another perfect Arizona sky, we're at a Phoenix favorite, lo lo's chicken and waffles. Today there's a big surprise on the menu. Madison just got engaged. Let me see the ring! It's so beautiful. Yeah, it's a nice ring. But honey, how can you be engaged to somebody we haven't even met yet? I know, I know. But it happened so fast and you guys live so far away. But, honey, not even a picture? Are you hiding him from us? Of course not. Oh, wait, there he is! Kane, hi! Kane? What kind of name is that? Are you even American? Yes, sir, native American. Like an Indian? Is this a joke? Reporter: A daughter introducing her phenomenon S say -- phenomenon say to her disapproving parents. She wants to walk down the aisle. They just want her to walk away. If you saw parents rejecting their future son-in-law simply because he's native American, what would you do? Dad! Excuse me? Why can't you marry a nice white guy? Yeah. No offense. Oh, my god. There he is. He's here? Kane! This is Kane? Yeah! Kane, you're not what we were expecting. We didn't know that he was Indian. Reporter: Right away this woman senses trouble. I'm American Indian. I know you're American Indian, but you're still Indian and our daughter's white, so this is a little awkward for us. Why didn't you tell us? Why didn't you give us a warning? A warning? Reporter: And now they're both caught up in the unfolding family drama. What's your last name going to be? Sitting bull? You live on a reservation with a bunch of alcoholics? Come on. What if you were to have children? We're going to have beautiful children. They're going to be mixed. Reporter: They remain quiet as the parents continue their offensive assault.- This is unbelievable. This isn't going to be a wedding. It's going to be a pow wow. That's ridiculous. Oh, my god. This is going to be very embarrassing to your grandparents. We came all the way out here for what was supposed to be a happy occasion, and you pulled this on us. How can you do this? This is disgraceful. We need to go talk. Reporter: But when Kane is left alone, they step up to reveal some common ground. I'm half native. I'm half yaqui. When he started talking about hour people like that, I bit my tongue. You were going to have a pow wow instead of a wedding. I know, man. I know. That's wrong. We've come a long way for them to talk To us like that. I would just get your girlfriend and go. You said you bit your tongue. Me being native, it really hit home. Does that really happen in real life? Oh, hell, yeah it does! Excuse my language, but yeah it really does. I live it every day. What do you hear? Just always get put down because of what you are, being hispanic and being native American. What tribe? Yaqui, yaqui tribe. Reporter: The Pascua yaqui tribe is one of 22 located in the state of Arizona. More than 31,000 native Americans live here, and tribal lands cover over a quarter of Arizona. Back in lo-lo's, our mystery fiance walks in, to the delight of this woman. Hi. This is your fiance? Yeah. Hi. Kane. Kane? I heard so much about you guys. Wow! You're an Indian. He's an Indian. I just am a little shocked. Reporter: And now she's also shocked by what she is hearing. Is there a problem? We expected a white guy. Your sisters all married a white guy, and you want to marry an Indian guy? So it's only acceptable if he's white? I'm sure you're a nice guy, and I feel bad for the raw deal you guys got, but how are you going to support my daughter on a reservation? We don't live on a reservation. I'm an attorney. He's an attorney, dad. We need some fresh air, Madi. Yeah, we're going to out and have a -- excuse me -- a little pow wow. Okay? Reporter: When our angry parents leave, she shares her personal experience. I had somebody do that to me years ago, too. It's the worst feeling in the world. Both our hearts got broken because some parents didn't understand. So don't let that discourage either one of you, ever. If you love each other Them. Time to fight! Fight for what you want. Come here. This is what you should have got! Thank you. Reporter: Time to meet this woman with the big heart. My heart broke for them. They're a young couple. They're excited. This is a new world. This is a time where you've got to love people. Reporter: Now we decide to switch things up. What if we swap out our white parents for native American parents? I'm excited. I'm excited for you guys to meet her. Hey! Here she is. Reporter: This time it's their son introducing his fiance. Nice to meet you. Madison. She's white. And? We didn't raise our son to be with people like you. They don't care for people like us. They killed our people, and you're sitting there, you're telling me that you're going to have kids with this woman? The kids will be persecuted at school, they'll be called halfbreeds. She is white! We sit there and we strive for navajo. That's the beauty in our culture, but this is not beauty. This is ugly to me. Reporter: As our native American parents storm off, this man rolls in to comfort our couple. Love knows no bounds. You know? Racism doesn't know any culture either, so it is what it is. I just want them to like me. You can't make someone like someone. It's not possible. It was the son that I felt for. You're born to who you're born to, and you don't choose your parents. You choose the person you love, and that's all you can do. Reporter: Throughout the day, no matter which parents were preaching hate, we got the same reaction. It doesn't matter. He's a person. He's just a human being, and if your daughter likes him or whomever, love is love. I think you guys are adorable together, and sorry you had to deal with that. Thanks. You guys are going to take this world over, and you're going to get rid of that bigotry. You're going to get rid of that judgment. I wish you the very best. Reporter: We roll one last time. Dad, what's wrong? She's white. Yeah, you're going to bring halfbreeds into this world, and life is hard enough without them having to go through that. Reporter: We're not even sure he's listening. You need to change this. You need to stop this. We can't accept this. I'm sorry. Reporter: But when our disapproving mom and dad step away, this man steps in. Don't worry about it. Love conquers all. Has anything like that happened to you? It happens. It happens all the time. Don't worry about it. You ain't the first, you ain't gonna be the last, man. Just, you know, handle your And keep moving on. Sorry for cussing. But don't worry about it man. Don't let it break you guys down, you know what I mean? I appreciate that. Reporter: Time to introduce ourselves. How are you doing, my man? I'm John qui??ones. Oh! That was good scene, good scene. Wow! What was your message? They're not the first. They're not the last. That's what I try to tell them, so hopefully everything works out. Hopefully somebody learns from this. But you wouldn't tell the parents anything. Nah. No. I think it's a life lesson. I think it's just something they're going to have -- For the younger generation. Yeah, for the younger generation. Some parents are stuck in their ways. You can never change them, but it's up to the younger generation to learn from it.

